Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts will be the acting Chief of General Staff, the Ministry of Defense told ARMENPRESS.
The position became vacant when Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan was dismissed on February 24.
15:34
