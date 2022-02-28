Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts will be the acting Chief of General Staff, the Ministry of Defense told ARMENPRESS.

The position became vacant when Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan was dismissed on February 24.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]