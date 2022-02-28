Armenian FM holds meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting on February 28 with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi within the framework of the session of the High Level segment of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Mirzoyan and Grandi were pleased to note the established dialogue between Armenia and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The Armenian FM said that Armenia, as a country that directly suffered from forced displacements, always supported the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees aimed at the protection of the rights of persons who’ve suffered from forced displacements.

The humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh after the 44-day war were addressed.

FM Mirzoyan highlighted the necessity for creating conditions for repatriation and protection of the security and rights of the Armenians of Artsakh who were forcibly displaced from their towns as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression.

FM Mirzoyan attached special importance to the implementation of humanitarian missions in Artsakh by international organizations, including by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and found Azerbaijan’s politicization of this issue and creation of artificial obstacles as inadmissible.