Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian military are guarding and controlling the territory of the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, official representative of the Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday, TASS reported.

“Russian servicemen are guarding and controlling the area around the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant”, Konashenkov noted.

According to Russian Defense Ministry’s representative, the workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities, they also control the level of radiation. “The level of radiation is normal”, he stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people “who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.