Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of victims of Sumgait pogroms

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of victims of Sumgait pogroms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On 28 February, on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert memorial complex and laid flowers at the monument to the innocent victims.
The Head of State was accompanied by National Assembly Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan, top state and military leadership, public and political figures, the Artsakh presidency said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]