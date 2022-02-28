Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan’s pre-trial detention extended by another 2 months

Former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan’s pre-trial detention extended by another 2 months

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Former Prosecutor General of Armenia Aghvan Hovsepyan’s pre-trial detention has been extended by another 2 months, his attorney Erik Alexanyan said.

The former Prosecutor General has been charged with money laundering, bribery and grand theft.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]