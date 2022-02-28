Armenian FM to participate in UN Human Rights Council High-Level session in Geneva

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Geneva to participate in the session of the High Level segment of the UN Human Rights Council, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

“On February 28 to March 1, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Geneva to participate in the session of the High Level segment of the UN Human Rights Council. During the framework of the visit the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia's membership in the UN will be held. Meetings of Minister Mirzoyan with a number of colleagues are scheduled,” Hunanyan said.