Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA

YEREVAN, 26 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The citizens of the Republic of Armenia who intend to return to Armenia in the light of the events in Ukraine, will not be required to obtain a visa in advance (Schengen visa in the case of Schengen countries) for crossing the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said.

"Other options for evacuating them from Ukraine are being considered.

At the same time, we inform that the Republic of Armenia is ready to receive our compatriots, their family members, as well as other refugees.

As previously reported, the Armenian Embassy in Kyiv, the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Odessa, as well as the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don continue their work in full scale," reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

Phone numbers:

Embassy in Kyiv

+380442349005:

+380671090506:

+380689602524:

+380685000782:

Consulate General in Odessa

+380487039176:

+380487039178:

Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don

+79614084423.