LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 February:

The price of aluminum down by 3.80% to $3314.00, copper price down by 0.73% to $9862.00, lead price down by 0.34% to $2358.00, nickel price down by 5.50% to $24240.00, tin price down by 1.05% to $44850.00, zinc price down by 0.82% to $3619.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price up by 0.97% to $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.