Putin offers Ukrainian military to take power

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered the Ukrainian military to take power, ARMENPRESS reports Putin said during the sitting of the Security Council.

"It seems that it will be easier to come to terms with them than with those neo-Nazi-drug addicts," RIA Novosti quoted Putin as saying.








