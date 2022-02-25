New Human Rights Defender of Armenia gets acquainted with staff

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan today introduced new Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan to the staff, the Office of the Ombudsman said.

In his remarks Hakob Arshakyan said that Kristine Grigoryan has high human and professional characteristics.

In turn the new Human Rights Defender said she already had a chance to get acquainted with the staff, adding that more detailed discussions of the ongoing activities are ahead. She also thanked all those who have been working at the Office of the Ombudsman from the very beginning and brought their contribution to the development of the institution. However, she noted that a lot needs to be done and expressed hope that they will be able to jointly fulfill the important mission aimed at protecting rights of people and promoting right-centered policies in Armenia.