Russian forces block Kiev from west
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The main forces of the Russian paratroopers joined the Russian paratroopers forces deployed in Gomel and have blocked Kiev from the west, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Earlier the Mayor of Kiev said in an address that the Ukrainian capital is now in a defensive stage and the situation is difficult.
- 17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-22
- 17:22 Asian Stocks down - 25-02-22
- 17:00 New Human Rights Defender of Armenia gets acquainted with staff
- 16:58 Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine – Kremlin
- 16:49 Russian forces block Kiev from west
- 16:41 Kiev enters defensive phase, says mayor
- 16:26 COVID Omicron variant detected in Artsakh
- 16:12 Putin says ready to negotiate with Ukraine
- 15:48 Zelensky offers Putin to start negotiations on ending military operations
- 14:28 UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France
- 13:39 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary, Kazakh Ambassador discuss economic, political issues of bilateral interest
- 13:21 PM Pashinyan congratulates People's Artist of Armenia Raisa Mkrtchyan on 80th birthday
- 12:52 President of Artsakh hands over “Mesrop Mashtots” Order to Pastor of Martakert region Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan
- 12:43 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 15.4% in January 2022
- 12:24 Ukraine says Russian troops who entered Kiev are neutralized
- 12:10 Ukraine says ready to negotiate neutrality
- 11:54 Armenian PM meets with Kazakhstan’s President in Nur-Sultan
- 11:46 Russian forces commandeer Ukrainian military vehicles and advance on Central Kiev – says Deputy Defense Minister Malyar
- 11:36 Next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council to be held in Brest, Belarus
- 11:20 Macron says he phoned Putin on Zelensky’s request
- 11:19 Armenian athletes enter finals at Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup
- 11:14 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports over 570 new cases, 21 deaths
- 11:11 ‘We are in a sensitive period’, Armenian PM says at EAEU meeting with Kazakh leader
- 11:01 Zelensky calls for “anti-war coalition”
- 10:42 Operational issues minimizing negative consequences are on EAEU agenda – Armenian PM
10:21, 02.23.2022
1927 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
11:21, 02.18.2022
1908 views Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
10:15, 02.19.2022
1767 views Putin signs order drafting reservists
12:26, 02.19.2022
1715 views Congressman Gottheimer calls for increased U.S. aid to Artsakh deportees, holding Azerbaijan accountable for atrocities
14:48, 02.23.2022
1665 views ‘Original bond has not been destroyed’: Hungarian Deputy PM on prospects of restoring diplomatic ties with Armenia