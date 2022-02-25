COVID Omicron variant detected in Artsakh
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, the Ministry of Healthcare said.
The ministry urged the citizens in case of showing any symptoms of COVID-19 to apply for medical care to avoid further complications of the disease.
The ministry once again called on the citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.
- 17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-22
- 17:22 Asian Stocks down - 25-02-22
- 17:00 New Human Rights Defender of Armenia gets acquainted with staff
- 16:58 Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine – Kremlin
- 16:49 Russian forces block Kiev from west
- 16:41 Kiev enters defensive phase, says mayor
- 16:26 COVID Omicron variant detected in Artsakh
- 16:12 Putin says ready to negotiate with Ukraine
- 15:48 Zelensky offers Putin to start negotiations on ending military operations
- 14:28 UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France
- 13:39 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary, Kazakh Ambassador discuss economic, political issues of bilateral interest
- 13:21 PM Pashinyan congratulates People's Artist of Armenia Raisa Mkrtchyan on 80th birthday
- 12:52 President of Artsakh hands over “Mesrop Mashtots” Order to Pastor of Martakert region Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan
- 12:43 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 15.4% in January 2022
- 12:24 Ukraine says Russian troops who entered Kiev are neutralized
- 12:10 Ukraine says ready to negotiate neutrality
- 11:54 Armenian PM meets with Kazakhstan’s President in Nur-Sultan
- 11:46 Russian forces commandeer Ukrainian military vehicles and advance on Central Kiev – says Deputy Defense Minister Malyar
- 11:36 Next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council to be held in Brest, Belarus
- 11:20 Macron says he phoned Putin on Zelensky’s request
- 11:19 Armenian athletes enter finals at Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup
- 11:14 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports over 570 new cases, 21 deaths
- 11:11 ‘We are in a sensitive period’, Armenian PM says at EAEU meeting with Kazakh leader
- 11:01 Zelensky calls for “anti-war coalition”
- 10:42 Operational issues minimizing negative consequences are on EAEU agenda – Armenian PM
10:21, 02.23.2022
1927 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
11:21, 02.18.2022
1908 views Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
10:15, 02.19.2022
1767 views Putin signs order drafting reservists
12:26, 02.19.2022
1715 views Congressman Gottheimer calls for increased U.S. aid to Artsakh deportees, holding Azerbaijan accountable for atrocities
14:48, 02.23.2022
1665 views ‘Original bond has not been destroyed’: Hungarian Deputy PM on prospects of restoring diplomatic ties with Armenia