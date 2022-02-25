PM Pashinyan congratulates People's Artist of Armenia Raisa Mkrtchyan on 80th birthday

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of People's Artist of Armenia Raisa Mkrtchyan, which, in particular, reads:

“Dear Mrs. Mkrtchyan,

I warmly congratulate you on your 80th birthday.

You are one of the unique representatives of Armenian pop music, whose special stylistic performances are an important part of our rich musical heritage.

Your productive activity symbolizes an entire era. You are also an honored pedagogue, you have a significant contribution to the education and upbringing of the new generation. I am glad that you continue to successfully transfer your rich experience and knowledge to our young people.

I wish you good health and inexhaustible energy in your future activities”.