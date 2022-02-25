Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

Ukraine says Russian troops who entered Kiev are neutralized

Ukraine says Russian troops who entered Kiev are neutralized

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian forces neutralized the Russian troops who had seized Ukrainian military vehicles and were heading to Kiev, according to Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]