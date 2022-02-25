Armenian athletes enter finals at Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian gymnasts Artur Avetisyan and Vahagn Davtyan entered the finals of the Rings exercises at the Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup.
Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Davtyan also performed a new element on the pommel horse, which will be recorded in his name.
- 12:43 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 15.4% in January 2022
- 12:24 Ukraine says Russian troops who entered Kiev are neutralized
- 12:10 Ukraine says ready to negotiate neutrality
- 11:54 Armenian PM meets with Kazakhstan’s President in Nur-Sultan
- 11:46 Russian forces commandeer Ukrainian military vehicles and advance on Central Kiev – says Deputy Defense Minister Malyar
- 11:36 Next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council to be held in Brest, Belarus
- 11:20 Macron says he phoned Putin on Zelensky’s request
- 11:19 Armenian athletes enter finals at Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup
- 11:14 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports over 570 new cases, 21 deaths
- 11:11 ‘We are in a sensitive period’, Armenian PM says at EAEU meeting with Kazakh leader
- 11:01 Zelensky calls for “anti-war coalition”
- 10:42 Operational issues minimizing negative consequences are on EAEU agenda – Armenian PM
- 08:55 European Stocks down - 24-02-22
- 08:53 US stocks up - 24-02-22
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-02-22
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 24-02-22
- 08:50 Oil Prices Up - 24-02-22
- 02.24-21:55 Russian troops take control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
- 02.24-20:55 Putin describes the military operation in Donbass as a forced move
- 02.24-20:20 France stands with Armenia stronger than ever - Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs
- 02.24-19:50 Ukraine proposes returning to peace – Zelenskyy
- 02.24-19:32 Some flights from Armenia to Russia and Ukraine have been canceled
- 02.24-19:04 UNESCO calls for respect for international humanitarian law in the conflict in Ukraine
- 02.24-18:36 Armenia, France mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
- 02.24-17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-02-22
10:21, 02.23.2022
1901 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
11:21, 02.18.2022
1899 views Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
10:15, 02.19.2022
1761 views Putin signs order drafting reservists
12:26, 02.19.2022
1707 views Congressman Gottheimer calls for increased U.S. aid to Artsakh deportees, holding Azerbaijan accountable for atrocities
14:48, 02.23.2022
1618 views ‘Original bond has not been destroyed’: Hungarian Deputy PM on prospects of restoring diplomatic ties with Armenia