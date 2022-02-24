Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 February

Putin describes the military operation in Donbass as a forced move

Putin describes the military operation in Donbass as a forced move

YEREVAN, 24 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the military operation in Donbass as a forced move, ARMENPRESS reports "RIA Novosti" informs.

"What is happening is a forced move. We were not given a chance to act differently," Putin said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]