Putin describes the military operation in Donbass as a forced move
YEREVAN, 24 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the military operation in Donbass as a forced move, ARMENPRESS reports "RIA Novosti" informs.
"What is happening is a forced move. We were not given a chance to act differently," Putin said.
