Some flights from Armenia to Russia and Ukraine have been canceled

YEREVAN, 24 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Due to the conflict in Ukraine, some flights from Yerevan to Russia and Ukraine scheduled for February 24 have been canceled.

The Civil Aviation Committee told ARMENPRESS that some flights scheduled for February 24 to Krasnodar, Kyiv and Sochi have been canceled.








