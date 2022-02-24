UNESCO calls for respect for international humanitarian law in the conflict in Ukraine
YEREVAN, 24 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. UNESCO calls for the protection of international humanitarian law in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS said.
- 19:32 Some flights from Armenia to Russia and Ukraine have been canceled
- 19:04 UNESCO calls for respect for international humanitarian law in the conflict in Ukraine
- 18:36 Armenia, France mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
- 17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-02-22
- 17:50 Asian Stocks - 24-02-22
- 17:40 Greece donates Armenia with 35 thousand doses of Moderna
- 17:23 New top appointments announced in the Armenian military
- 17:18 Armenian PM participates in narrow-format meeting of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council
- 17:17 Armenia-Russia trade cooperation continues to grow – Deputy Minister
- 16:23 Several high-ranking Armenian military officials fired
- 16:18 PM Pashinyan congratulates Estonian counterpart on national holiday
- 16:17 If Azeri MPs are sincere, they should resolve this issue immediately – Euronest PA Co-Chair on Armenian POWs
- 16:04 Second meeting of Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey takes place
- 15:56 Russian military enters Kyiv Oblast
- 15:07 Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties
- 15:06 Acting President of Armenia receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See
- 15:04 FLYONE Armenia starts Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan regular direct flights
- 15:00 Some are evacuating, but most Armenians of Donetsk prefer to stay – says community leader
- 14:15 Aircompany Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow flight diverted to Samara airport
- 13:51 Armenian PM arrives in Kazakhstan for Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session
- 13:44 Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
- 13:30 Pashinyan congratulates Macron on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-France diplomatic relations
- 11:30 Armenia briefs diplomatic corps on details of Sisian-Kajaran road construction project
- 11:22 Armenian community of Ukraine maintains contact with Embassy
- 11:09 Airport operations in 12 Russian southern cities suspended
11:21, 02.18.2022
1869 views Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
10:21, 02.23.2022
1797 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
10:15, 02.19.2022
1730 views Putin signs order drafting reservists
12:26, 02.19.2022
1634 views Congressman Gottheimer calls for increased U.S. aid to Artsakh deportees, holding Azerbaijan accountable for atrocities
10:28, 02.17.2022
1515 views Only way to protect civilians is Azeri withdrawal near villages: Armenia and Artsakh ombudsmen present facts of crimes