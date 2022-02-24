Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 February

Greece donates Armenia with 35 thousand doses of Moderna

Greece donates Armenia with 35 thousand doses of Moderna

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The 35 thousand doses of Spikevax vaccine of Moderna company donates by the Greek Government to Armenia has already arrived.

ARMENPRESS reports, the Health Miistry of Armenia informs, adding that the donation was made with the support of the European Union Civil Defense Mechanism within the framework of the "Europe Team" initiative.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]