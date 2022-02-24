Greece donates Armenia with 35 thousand doses of Moderna
YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The 35 thousand doses of Spikevax vaccine of Moderna company donates by the Greek Government to Armenia has already arrived.
ARMENPRESS reports, the Health Miistry of Armenia informs, adding that the donation was made with the support of the European Union Civil Defense Mechanism within the framework of the "Europe Team" initiative.
