Aircompany Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow flight diverted to Samara airport

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The partial closure of the Russian airspace due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict impacted the Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flights, the Aircompany Armenia said in a statement, adding that changes have been made in the schedule.

“Dear colleagues and passengers, we are informing that currently Aircompany Armenia’s flights in the Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan route are carried out with a nearly 1-hour deviation from the timetable. As a result of the military operations the airspace of Russia is partially closed, which led to operating the flight in another, longer route. At this moment flight NGT930 operating the Yerevan-Moscow route made an unplanned landing in the Samara city airport at the instructions of Russian air traffic control. After receiving the respective permit, flight 930 will continue towards the Vnukovo airport in Moscow,” the airline said.