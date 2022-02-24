Armenian PM arrives in Kazakhstan for Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session
13:51, 24 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The Armenian PM was greeted at the Nur-Sultan airport by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration Yermek Kizatov.
PM Pashinyan will participate in the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s narrow-format and expanded-format sessions in Nur-Sultan on February 24 and 25 respectively.
