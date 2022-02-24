Airport operations in 12 Russian southern cities suspended

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Operations of 12 airports in southern Russian cities have been temporarily suspended, TASS reports citing the statement of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

“In view of complication of the situation around Ukraine, flights to certain airports in southern Russia have been temporarily limited from 03.45 am Moscow time of February 24, 2002. The restriction is effective until 03.45 am Moscow time of March 02, 2022. Operations are suspended in airports: Rostov-on-Don (Platov), Krasnodar (Pashkovsky), Anapa (Vityazevo), Gelendzhik, Elista, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh and Simferopol”, the Agency said.

“Russian aviation authorities strongly encourage passengers of flights closest by time and welcomers not to arrive at airports”, the regulator added.