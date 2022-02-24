Ukrainian border guards not showing resistance, air defense measures neutralized – says Russian military

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military announced that the Ukrainian border guards are not showing any resistance against the Russian military units.

It added in a statement that the Ukrainian military’s air defense measures and military infrastructures of air fields are neutralized.

Russia has begun a military operation in Ukraine following a request from the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics for assistance in repelling Kiev’s military aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in urgent address on Thursday.

He said that Moscow would seek the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, called upon the Ukrainian army to lay down weapons and warned there would follow a prompt response to attempts at foreign intervention from outside.