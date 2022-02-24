Armenian Minister of Defense departs for Russia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
It added that during the visit Minister Papikyan will have meetings with his Russian counterpart Minister Sergey Shoygu and other government officials.
- 11:22 Armenian community of Ukraine maintains contact with Embassy
- 11:09 Airport operations in 12 Russian southern cities suspended
- 11:07 Armenia reports over 760 daily COVID-19 cases
- 10:18 Ukrainian border guards not showing resistance, air defense measures neutralized – says Russian military
- 10:12 Armenian Minister of Defense departs for Russia
- 10:07 Armenian Embassy in Ukraine in constant touch with Armenian citizens
- 09:43 Russian Armed Forces are not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities – Defense Ministry
- 09:41 Armenian military again calls on Azeri defense ministry to stop disinformation campaign after latest fake news
- 09:25 Ukraine asks “strategic ally” Turkey for support
- 09:22 European Stocks - 23-02-22
- 09:21 US stocks down - 23-02-22
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-02-22
- 09:18 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 23-02-22
- 09:17 Oil Prices Up - 23-02-22
- 09:16 Biden accuses Putin in launching “premeditated war”
- 09:00 Nationwide martial law introduced in Ukraine
- 08:50 Ukraine shuts down airspace for civilian aircraft citing possible risks
- 08:45 Ukrainian security council to convene emergency session for martial law
- 08:27 Decision taken on "denazification, demilitarization" of Ukraine - Putin
- 02.23-20:36 Ukrainian FM says Ukraine has no plans of restoration of nuclear arsenal
- 02.23-20:32 Germany calls on Russia to step back from the decision of recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk
- 02.23-20:10 EU to convene emergency meeting on Ukraine on February 24
- 02.23-19:51 Zelenskyy proposes imposing state of emergency in Ukraine
- 02.23-19:50 Guterres calls for reconciliation in Ukraine
- 02.23-19:24 Erdogan, Aliyev discuss relations with Armenia
11:21, 02.18.2022
1856 views Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
10:15, 02.19.2022
1719 views Putin signs order drafting reservists
10:21, 02.23.2022
1625 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
12:26, 02.19.2022
1621 views Congressman Gottheimer calls for increased U.S. aid to Artsakh deportees, holding Azerbaijan accountable for atrocities
21:38, 02.18.2022
1501 views PM Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan visit "The Secret of the Earth. Artashat at the Crossroads of Cultures” exhibition