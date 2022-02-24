Biden accuses Putin in launching “premeditated war”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. United States President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin in choosing “a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering” after Russia launched a special military operation in Donbass.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” Biden in part said in a statement.

Biden added that he will meet with G7 counterparts and then announce further steps.

Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he made the decision to hold a special military operation in response to the address of leaders of Donbass republics.

"People’s republics of Donbass approached Russia with a request for help. In connection therewith, <…> I made the decision to hold a special military operation. Its goal is to protect the people that are subjected to abuse, genocide from the Kiev regime for eight years, and to this end we will seek to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and put to justice those that committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful people, including Russian nationals," Putin said in the television address as reported by TASS.

Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said in a special television address.

"The welfare, the very existence of entire countries and peoples, their success and health are always originating from the strong root system of culture and values, experience and traditions of ancestors, directly depending on abilities to quickly adapt to continuously changing life, consolidation of the society, its readiness to consolidate and gather all forces together for moving forward," Putin said.

"Forces are always needed but they can be of different quality," the Russian leader said. "And we know the real strength is in justice and truth that are on our side," he added.