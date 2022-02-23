EU to convene emergency meeting on Ukraine on February 24

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the EU member states and government will convene an extraordinary summit on February 24 in connection with Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, ARMENPRESS reports reads the letter of the President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed to the leaders of the 27 EU member states.

"The aggressive actions of the Russian Federation violate international law, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. They also undermine European security. It’s important that we be united and determined like in the past to jointly clarify our collective approach and actions. That is why I want to invite you to the special session of the European Council to be held on February 24 in Brussels," the letter reads.