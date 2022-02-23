Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Zelenskyy proposes imposing state of emergency in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to impose a 30-day state of emergency in the country starting from February 24, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

The relevant decree, which is subject to discussion in the parliament, was published on the website of the Rada of Ukraine on February 23.








