FM Mirzoyan meets with delegation of EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on February 23 Marina Kaljurand, the Co-Chair of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee, and Markéta Gregorová, Member of the Committee.

As ARMENORESS was informed from the MFA Armenia, the sides highlighted the strengthening of the Armenia-EU partnership based on mutual values, in particular, democracy, rule of law, protection of human rights, and the promotion of cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program. Marina Kaljurand praised the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia, noting that the European Parliament and European institutions fully support them.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the firm position of the European Parliament on issues of primary importance for the Armenian side, which is reflected in the relevant resolutions and reports.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also touched upon a number of issues on the regional and international agenda.

The Armenian FM presented the situation created by the 44-day war, as well as the situation created by the penetration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Marina Kaljurand stressed that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled through peaceful negotiations under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

In the context of urgent humanitarian issues, the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees illegally held in Azerbaijan was stressed.

FM Mirzoyan presented the current developments related to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.