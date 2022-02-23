Sahak Mashalyan and Serdar Kılıç discuss the issue of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Special Representative of Armenia-Turkey normalization process Serdar Kılıç on February 23 visited Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak Mashalyan. ARMENPRESS reports, the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul said.

Serdar Kılıç expressed satisfaction in connection with the first meeting with Armenian Special Representative Ruben Rubinyan and hoped that according to the viewpoint of the two countries, mutually healthy steps should pave the way for positive developments.



Patriarch Mashalyan expressed happiness on the occasion of the visit of the Turkish diplomat and wished that the diplomatic mission undertaken by Serdar Kılıç will be crowned with success.



He emphasized that he encourages Turkey-Armenia normalization process and expressed conviction that the friendly relations will not be limited to the two countries and cities but will form an atmosphere of peace and calm in the whole region opening the door to economic, social and cultural developments.