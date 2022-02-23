Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-02-22

YEREVAN, 23 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 478.78 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.78 drams to 543.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.03 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.43 drams to 651.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 108.29 drams to 29248.49 drams. Silver price up by 4.50 drams to 369.59 drams. Platinum price up by 150.67 drams to 16732.34 drams.








