Government to compensate utility payments of residents of border communities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia allocated 1 billion 155 million drams to partially compensate the utility payments (gas, electricity, irrigation water), as well as the real estate tax of residents of 81 settlements of 23 border communities.

The respective decision was approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

“We deal with nearly 100 beneficiaries”, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said, while presenting the draft.

 

 








