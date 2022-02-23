Armenia discusses lifting indoor face mask requirement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is discussing the lifting of the indoor face mask requirement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He added that wearing masks will be optional in enclosed public spaces. “Even in closed areas it won’t be mandatory, we will recommend wearing masks,” Pashinyan said.

Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan added that if the new cases continue decreasing some other restrictions will also be lifted, but for example wearing masks in healthcare facilities will remain mandatory.