Stable decline in COVID-19 cases being observed over past weeks, says Armenian Minister of Healthcare

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A stable decline in COVID-19 cases is being observed in Armenia in the past several weeks, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“Yesterday 4759 citizens were tested, the new cases are 946, we have 24 deaths. At this moment Omicron variant’s BA.1 and BA.2 sub-strains are being circulated in Armenia. Every week we carry out sample tests, and it seems the Delta variant has been completely pushed out under the influence of the Omicron variant”, the Minister said, adding that in case of being infected with Omicron variant citizens more easily overcome the virus, however, she informed that death cases have also been registered.

The Minister urges to keep the vigilance and quickly organize the vaccinations of especially the elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

“Among citizens over 60, 40% have been vaccinated. This figure has increased over the past 1-2 months, but we make all efforts to raise the vaccination rates. A total of 1 million 80 thousand 15 citizens received their first dose of the vaccine, which comprises 47.9% of the adult population. 905 thousand 624 citizens received the second dose, which comprises 40% of the adult population. We also conduct booster shot vaccinations. 20,196 citizens have received the booster shot”, Anahit Avanesyan said.

She informed that the process of reducing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals will start soon.