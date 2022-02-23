Four killed in helicopter crash on Hawaii island of Kauai

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been killed in a helicopter crash on the Hawaii island of Kauai on Tuesday, NBC News reports citing the statement of the U.S. Navy's Pacific Missile Range Facility.

The helicopter was operated by Croman Corporation and was conducting routine training operations under contract to the U.S. Navy, said Brian Beattie with Croman Corporation.

The four crew on board were Croman employees, Beattie said.

The White City, Oregon, company, provides helicopters and crews to government entities for missions including firefighting.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Sikorsky S-61N and said it was investigating the cause of the crash.