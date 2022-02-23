Situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively stable – Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia released a statement warning against a new disinformation released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan released another disinformation, falsely claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on February 23 in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

It added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.