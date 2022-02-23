LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 February:

The price of aluminum up by 2.95% to $3366.50, copper price up by 0.41% to $9951.00, lead price down by 0.53% to $2325.50, nickel price up by 2.14% to $24870.00, tin price up by 0.91% to $44400.00, zinc price up by 0.81% to $3603.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price up by 0.70% to $73290.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.