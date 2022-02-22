Putin says Minsk agreements no longer exist

YEREVAN, 22 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Minsk agreements on the settlement of the situation in Donbass no longer exist, ARMENPRESS reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the reporters, adding that the Minsk agreementshad been "killed" long before the recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk independence.

"I want to emphasize that we were interested in implementing that package of measures, but Kyiv nullified all efforts in that direction. The Minsk agreements have been killed by the Ukrainian leadership long before yesterday's recognition of the people’s republics in Dombass," Putin said.