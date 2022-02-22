Hovhannes Igityan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania
YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. By the decree of the Acting President of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan, Hovhannes Igityan was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Lithuania (residence in Vilnius).
- 20:02 The Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls for the inclusion of Ukraine in the EU
- 19:48 According to Peskov, breaching the Russia-Ukraine diplomatic relations will cause additional difficulties
- 18:57 A draft resolution on the termination of diplomatic relations with Russia has been submitted to the Rada
- 18:48 White House announces Russia's move is an invasion
- 18:43 Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for supporting Ukraine's position
- 18:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-02-22
- 18:31 Asian Stocks down - 22-02-22
- 17:33 NK conflict not fully settled yet, but there is progress – Putin
- 16:43 PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
- 15:57 Armenian Ombudsman presents violations of rights of border residents by Azeri troops to Dutch Ambassador
- 15:52 Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Moscow
- 15:33 MEP considers criminal steps of Azerbaijani authorities unacceptable
- 15:18 Exercise of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is inevitable, Armenian lawmaker says
- 14:39 Armenian Justice Minister discusses legal, political and economic issues with Iran’s Vice President
- 13:47 Armenian Ambassador, Greek Minister of Interior discuss bilateral cooperation opportunities
- 13:30 EU should give targeted political assessment to Azerbaijan and Turkey – Armenian MP
- 13:03 Return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan raised during Euronest PA’s Committee meeting
- 12:54 Nagorno Karabakh conflict discussed at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s POL Committee – Armenian MP
- 12:45 Artsakh’s State Minister attends opening of first social-psychological support center in Martuni
- 12:36 Artsakh Parliament Speaker congratulates people of Donbass
- 12:25 Where are the 500,000 Armenians who used to live in Azerbaijan?: Lawmaker slams “multi- cultural” myth of Azeri delegates
- 11:06 Over 750 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia
- 10:38 President of Artsakh welcomes recognition of independence of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia
- 10:04 Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-strain circulating in Armenia
