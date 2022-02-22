According to Peskov, breaching the Russia-Ukraine diplomatic relations will cause additional difficulties
19:48, 22 February, 2022
YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. The possible breach of diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine will create additional difficulties for the normalization of relations between the two countries, ARMENPRESS reports Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"It will cause additional difficulties, additional problems for the normalization of relations between our countries. And they must be normalized one day," Peskov said.
