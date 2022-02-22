Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-02-22

YEREVAN, 22 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 478.43 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.12 drams to 541.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.23 drams to 5.99 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.90 drams to 649.76 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 3.37 drams to 29140.2 drams. Silver price down by 0.74 drams to 365.09 drams. Platinum price down by 209.43 drams to 16581.67 drams.