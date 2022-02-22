Armenian Ombudsman presents violations of rights of border residents by Azeri troops to Dutch Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a press release.

Arman Tatoyan presented the programs implemented over the past 6 years relating to the rights of children, women and persons with disabilities, the fight against stereotypes, the rights of refugees and asylum seekers, the freedom of speech and the professional work of journalists.

Issues relating to the protection of human rights were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian Ombudsman presented the violations of rights of Armenia’s border residents by the Azerbaijani armed forces and the urgency of creating a security zone.