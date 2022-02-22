Exercise of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is inevitable, Armenian lawmaker says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is inevitable, Member of Parliament of Armenia from the opposition “I Have the Honor” faction Hayk Mamijanyan said at the joint meeting of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan.

“Creativity is always welcome. Azerbaijan has its brand of creativity, Azerbaijan’s brand of solving the problem is to ignore its existence. According to Azerbaijan, there is no Nagorno Karabakh conflict, there are no prisoners of war, no banned weapons were used during the war, there is no elimination of cultural heritage and it doesn’t continue, there haven’t been terrorists in Artsakh, there haven’t been armed forces and there are no such forces in the sovereign territory of Armenia. This is a very interesting brand of solving the problem – to ignore the problems”, he said.

The lawmaker said ignoring, denying the problems has no future.

“The exercise of the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination is inevitable”, the MP said.

On behalf of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is currently in Azerbaijan’s wanted list, the lawmaker said that Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan.