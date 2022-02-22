Return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan raised during Euronest PA’s Committee meeting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The issue of returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan was raised during the discussion of the topic on the security in the South Caucasus at the meeting of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy in Yerevan, Head of the Armenian parliamentary delegation at the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Maria Karapetyan told reporters at a briefing today.

Asked whether this issue, or a resolution or any kind of decision relating to the Armenian POWs are expected on the sidelines of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, the lawmaker said: “The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly doesn’t suppose such a format, but, of course, the lawmakers raised that issue during the debate on the topic of the security in the South Caucasus. In general, the sessions of these committees conduct a preliminary debate of drafts similar to our parliament. The resolutions of the political, energy, security and social committees are still in the form of drafts, they are currently being debated, but I would like to note that they do not have a context of conflict”, she said.