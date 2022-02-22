Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-strain circulating in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The BA.2 sub-strain of the Omicron variant was detected as a result of analyses of samples of positive PCR tests for COVID-19, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry announced.

The sequencing of the PCR positive samples was carried out jointly by the Institute of Molecular Biology and the Armenian-Russian University. The results revealed that the COVID-19’s Omicron variant and the Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-strain are now also circulating in Armenia.

According to scientists, the BA.2 strain is more contagious and could lead to more severe disease.