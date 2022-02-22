Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-strain circulating in Armenia

Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-strain circulating in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The BA.2 sub-strain of the Omicron variant was detected as a result of analyses of samples of positive PCR tests for COVID-19, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry announced.

The sequencing of the PCR positive samples was carried out jointly by the Institute of Molecular Biology and the Armenian-Russian University. The results revealed that the COVID-19’s Omicron variant and the Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-strain are now also circulating in Armenia.

According to scientists, the BA.2 strain is more contagious and could lead to more severe disease.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]