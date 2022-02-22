LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-02-22
LONDON, FEBUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 February:
The price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $3270.00, copper price down by 0.65% to $9910.00, lead price down by 0.30% to $2338.00, nickel price up by 1.04% to $24350.00, tin price up by 0.17% to $44000.00, zinc price down by 1.54% to $3574.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price stood at $72780.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
