Putin will address the people of Russia

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to address the people of Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing RIA Novosti, the spokesman for the Russian president said that Vladimir Putin will deliver a message in the coming hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had convened a meeting of the Security Council on Donbass. He presented the situation, noting that Russia has taken and continues to make efforts to resolve all difficult issues peacefully. At the end of the meeting, the Russian President announced that he will make a decision today on the recognition of Donetsk and Lugantsk.