Putin to make decision on recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk today

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will make a decision today on the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, ARMENPRESS reports RIA Novosti informs that Vladimir Putin stated this at the end of the Security Council session.

"Dear colleagues, I listened to your opinions. Decisions will be made today. I want to thank you for this meeting and consultation," Putin said.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and other members of the Security Council attended the meeting.