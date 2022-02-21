The leaders of Donetsk and Lugantsk ask Putin to recognize the independence of the self- proclaimed republics

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. The leaders of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugantsk Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik asked the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk, ARMENPRESS reports “RIA Novosti” writes.



The leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Vladimir Putin also to consider the opportunity to reach a cooperation agreement, as well as prospects of the field of defense.