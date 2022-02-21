OSCE Minsk Group is the only format in the framework of which NK issue can be resolved - Armen Grigoryan

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on February 21 met with Ambassador of Finland to Armenia Kirsti Narinen.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council, at the request of the Ambassador the Secretary of the Security Council presented the position of Armenia on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking of regional transport infrastructure and resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. In this context, Armen Grigoryan emphasized that the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group is the only format, in the framework of which the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh can be resolved.



Ambassador Kirsti Narinen highly appreciated the process of the implementation of the democratic reforms in Armenia and expressed the readiness of her country for the future continuing cooperation with Armenia.



During the meeting the sides also discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interest.