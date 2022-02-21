Russian MoD reports the destruction of two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles that crossed the Russian border

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. According to the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as a result of joint operations of the military and border guards, two infantry fighting vehicles of the Ukrainian army were destroyed, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informed.

According to the military, two combat vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the territory of Russia and were destroyed. It is reported that 5 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, there are no casualties among the Russians.